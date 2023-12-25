In a recent conversation, Pranay Reddy Vanga, the co-producer of the highly successful film Animal, shed light on a common practice in Bollywood – Corporate Bookings. While discussing the film’s exceptional performance, Pranay exposed the prevalent trend of inflating box office numbers through corporate bookings, a practice that Animal refrained from.

Animal producer Pranay Reddy Vanga exposes Bollywood’s corporate booking trend; says, “The numbers announced for Animal are accurate numbers”

In an interview with iDream Media, Pranay Reddy Vanga addressed the accuracy of the reported numbers for Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He emphasized the film's commitment to transparency by not engaging in the widespread industry trend of corporate bookings, a strategy often employed to artificially boost box office figures. Pranay stated, “The numbers announced for Animal are accurate numbers. Usually in Bollywood, they have a trend of corporate bookings which we haven’t done. Animal is yet to touch Rs 1000 crore mark.” This candid revelation provides insight into the mechanisms used by some filmmakers and producers to manipulate box office statistics, thereby creating a false narrative of a film's success.

Animal, co-produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, T Series, and Bhadrakali Pictures, has enjoyed significant success in various regions, including North India, the Telugu states, USA, and Canada. The film's refusal to partake in the practice of corporate bookings sets it apart, highlighting a commitment to transparency in reporting its genuine box office performance.

While Pranay Reddy Vanga refrained from explicitly naming any specific producers or filmmakers involved in the trend, his disclosure sheds light on an aspect of the film industry that often goes unnoticed. The revelation underscores the need for greater scrutiny and transparency in reporting box office numbers, ensuring that the success of a film is accurately reflected without artificial inflation through corporate bookings.

