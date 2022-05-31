comscore

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra trailer to be released on June 15, see new teaser

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, the legendary S.S. Rajamouli, and director Ayan Mukerji have surprised the eagerly waiting fans of India by announcing the much-awaited trailer date of magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. The trailer arrives on June 15.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

