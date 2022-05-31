Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, the legendary S.S. Rajamouli, and director Ayan Mukerji have surprised the eagerly waiting fans of India by announcing the much-awaited trailer date of magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. The trailer arrives on June 15.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra trailer to be released on June 15, see new teaser

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

