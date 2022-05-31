Poonam Pandey has once again landed in legal trouble. A complaint has been registered against the model-actress and her ex-husband Sam Bombay by the Canacona Police in Goa. A charge sheet has been filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Canacona for committing an obscene act in 2020. The chargesheet claims that Poonam participated in a nude photoshoot at Chapoli Dam in Goa.

Poonam Pandey lands in legal trouble for 2020 nude photoshoot

The incident which happened in 2020 led to several people complaining about the model-actress for posing nude in public space. A video of Pandey's photoshoot had also gone viral on social media. Thereafter the police registered a case against Poonam and Sam Bombay for obscene acts in public, vulgar videography, and dancing and singing in an open public space.

The said incident happened before November 2020 when Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were on a holiday in Canacona in Goa. Poonam and Sam who got married in Mumbai in September 2020 got separated in 2021. Sam was arrested by the police after the actress accused him of physically assaulting her.

