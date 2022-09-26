Ram Setu revolves around an archaeologist racing against time to prove the true existence of the legendary bridge before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Ram Setu is one of the most anticipated films, created in association with Cape of Good Films, Lyca and Abundantia Entertainment. The Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is an action-adventure film and the makers recently decided to give the audience a glimpse of it. On September 26, the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar not only confirmed the release date of the film but also released a one-minute-long teaser featuring the fantasy World of Ram Setu.

Ram Setu: Teaser of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer gives us a glimpse of the long-lost world of the legend

As for the story, it revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. The film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and M. Nasser in primary roles. Promising to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and a massive visual scale, Ram Setu is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma who is known for films Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden. Here, have a look at the teaser:

Presented by Prime Video, Ram Setu marks Prime Video’s entry into movie co-productions, making it India’s first film to be co-produced by the streaming platform. It is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. It will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. Aiming to capture the Diwali audience, Ram Setu will be in theatres October 25, 2022.

