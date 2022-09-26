Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's last three releases, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, failed to create magic at the box office. However, the actor is already looking forward to his Diwali release in theatres after Cuttputlli was released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month. And, now, the makers have announced the release date of the upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu to release in theatres on THIS date; makers to release the ‘first glimpse’

Taking to his verified social media handle, Khiladi Kumar shared a poster featuring him along with the release date written on it, which is October 25, 2022. Meanwhile, in the caption, the actor gave an update to his fans as he wrote, “Come join us and be a part of this exciting journey…/ Worldwide first glimpse of Ram Setu, today at 12 noon”, in Hindi.

In less than 30 minutes, the announcement post has garnered over 123k likes. On the other hand, the comments section is flooded with reactions from fans. While many dropped red-heart, and fire emoticons, a section of netizens wrote, “can’t wait”.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that the trailer of the upcoming film is cleared by CBFC with UA Certificate while revealing the runtime. A source told us, “Akshay Kumar is already gearing for his fourth theatrical release this year and fifth overall. Following the release of Raksha Bandhan in cinemas in August, his next is Ram Setu hitting the theatres during Diwali 2022.”

Adding further, the source continued, “Now, the fans can get excited that the trailer of the film has been cleared by CBFC with an a U/A certificate. The runtime of the trailer is around 3 minutes and 10 seconds. The countdown for the trailer launch begins.”

Talking about the film, along with Kumar, the star cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

