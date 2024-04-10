Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting married to Mathias Boe; says she has no plans to release wedding photos: “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived”

On the day of Holi, March 25, the industry and Bollywood fans got a pleasant surprise as news came in that Taapsee Pannu had got married to her long-time beau, Mathias Boe. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur on March 22. There was no confirmation on it but a few days later, a leaked video emerged on the internet showing Taapsee, dressed in a traditional red salwar suit, dancing her way towards the waiting groom, Mathias, who stands adorned in an ivory sherwani. Now, Taapsee Pannu has finally opened up, albeit briefly, about her wedding and why she decided to keep it a well-guarded secret.

Taapsee Pannu and sister gave an in-depth interview to HT City on the occasion of National Sibling Day today, that is, April 10. At one point, Taapsee was asked if she’d make an official announcement of her wedding or release wedding photos. Taapsee answered that she might not do it as she was worried about how it would be received.

Taapsee Pannu said, “I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. My intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed.”

Shagun Pannu, meanwhile, was asked whether Taapsee was a ‘bridezilla’ or a ‘bridechilla’ on her big day. Shagun revealed, “Taapsee wasn’t a bridezilla at all. She left everything to me in terms of the wedding planning. She just wanted to have a good time. The gathering was also limited, so Taapsee didn’t have to worry about anything.”

