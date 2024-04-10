comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.04.2024 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting married to Mathias Boe; says she has no plans to release wedding photos: “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting married to Mathias Boe; says she has no plans to release wedding photos: “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived”

en Bollywood News Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting married to Mathias Boe; says she has no plans to release wedding photos: “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived”
By Fenil Seta -

On the day of Holi, March 25, the industry and Bollywood fans got a pleasant surprise as news came in that Taapsee Pannu had got married to her long-time beau, Mathias Boe. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur on March 22. There was no confirmation on it but a few days later, a leaked video emerged on the internet showing Taapsee, dressed in a traditional red salwar suit, dancing her way towards the waiting groom, Mathias, who stands adorned in an ivory sherwani. Now, Taapsee Pannu has finally opened up, albeit briefly, about her wedding and why she decided to keep it a well-guarded secret.

Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting married to Mathias Boe; says she has no plans to release wedding photos: “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived”

Taapsee Pannu BREAKS silence on getting married to Mathias Boe; says she has no plans to release wedding photos: “I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived”

Taapsee Pannu and sister gave an in-depth interview to HT City on the occasion of National Sibling Day today, that is, April 10. At one point, Taapsee was asked if she’d make an official announcement of her wedding or release wedding photos. Taapsee answered that she might not do it as she was worried about how it would be received.

Taapsee Pannu said, “I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. My intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed.”

Shagun Pannu, meanwhile, was asked whether Taapsee was a ‘bridezilla’ or a ‘bridechilla’ on her big day. Shagun revealed, “Taapsee wasn’t a bridezilla at all. She left everything to me in terms of the wedding planning. She just wanted to have a good time. The gathering was also limited, so Taapsee didn’t have to worry about anything.”

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s marriage: From 90s Bollywood music to ballroom melodies, Pink actress performs on different songs at her sangeet

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Heeramandi trailer: Manisha Koirala,…

Varun Sharma on lending his voice to…

REVEALED: 13 scenes you won’t see in Bade…

Border 2 to also feature the battle of…

Sonu Sood aids free IAS coaching…

Ankita Lokhande to play celebrated courtesan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification