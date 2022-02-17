Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant’s split from her husband Ritesh Singh has left a traumatic impact on Rakhi. In her recent media impressions, Rakhi can be seen as miserable and dull, unlike her usual happy-go-lucky avatar. However, Rakhi has other things in life to look forward to. The actor has revealed her plans for her friend and singer Afsana Khan’s wedding.

Recently, Rakhi was captured by the paparazzi and media outside the gym. In a video shared by an entertainment news portal, she wore a full sleeve pastel-colored bodycon top with black track pants. She was seen telling the paparazzi that she was heading to Lokhandwala to buy a lot of costumes. When inquired about Afsana Khan’s wedding and what all rehearsals she has done, Rakhi said that she is going to carry various costumes for different functions. She has different outfits for haldi, mehendi, and the wedding.

Further inquiring about the guest list, Rakhi said that everyone from Bollywood actor Zareen Khan to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz are invited and is going to be a part of the wedding.

For unversed, Punjabi musician and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Afsana Khan is all ready to marry with her fiancé Saajz Sharma this week in Chandigarh.

