South Korean actress Park Min Young, who returned to television earlier this week with K-drama Forecasting Love and Weather, is in talks to appear as a lead in a new tvN drama titled MonWedFriTuesThursSat.

According to Korean, media outlet Sports Chosun reported on February 17 that Park Min Young will be starring in the upcoming tvN drama. “It’s true that Park Min Young has received an offer for the leading role of MonWedFriTuesThursSat. She is positively reviewing the offer,” a source from Park Min Young’s agency Hook Entertainment shared, according to Soompi.

The upcoming drama is helmed by 100 Days My Prince and My Roommate is a Gumiho director Nam Sung Woo and tells the story of Choi Sang Eun, a “single life helper”. She acts as a wife for all single people who need a wife to attend gatherings and reunions for couples.

If Park Min Young accepts the offer, the What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim star be seen portraying Choi Sang Eun, a woman possessing many great qualities and virtues who works Monday to Saturday to help men who don’t want to get married. “By having Choi Sang Eun as their “wife,” the men get reappraised by the people around them. In addition to being fluent in various languages, Choi Sang Eun is also skilled in golf, fencing, and rock climbing. Not to mention, she has Michelin-quality cooking skills.”

On the work front, Park Min Young rose to fame in 2010 historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and has since starred in numerous hit television series like City Hunter (2011), Healer (2014–2015), Remember (2015–2016), What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) and Her Private Life (2019). She is currently seen in JTBC’s new drama Forecasting Love and Weather, alongside Song Kang, which premiered last week on February 12.

