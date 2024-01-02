A conman posed as a senior Army officer and pretended to be interested in buying a Pune property of Rakesh Bedi.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has unfortunately become the target of a clever scam, losing Rs. 85,000 to a conman. The 69-year-old actor fell victim to the elaborate ruse earlier this week, highlighting the increasing sophistication of online fraud schemes.

Rakesh Bedi duped Rs 85,000 in housing scam

According to a report by Times of India, the scam unfolded after the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor advertised his Pune flat for sale on a housing portal. A seemingly interested buyer, identified as Aditya Kumar, soon contacted Bedi, expressing his willingness to purchase the property listed at Rs. 87 lakh.

Over a series of phone calls, Kumar gained Bedi's trust by sharing photos of his purported army identity cards and other documents, even sending an image of himself in military uniform. This facade, coupled with mention of a "senior Army officer" interested in the property, created an air of legitimacy that proved convincing.

The scam escalated with a series of requests for money transfers. Initially, Bedi complied with small requests, such as sending Rs. 1 through Google Pay, only to be told later that a larger sum of Rs. 50,000 had been transferred to him. When confusion arose due to the discrepancy, the conman cleverly manipulated Bedi, explaining that a balance was needed in both accounts for the transaction to succeed. This tactic, unfortunately, led Bedi to make further transfers totaling Rs. 75,000.

However, upon realising the conman's phone was now unreachable, Bedi's doubts solidified. It quickly became apparent that he had been the victim of a well-designed scam.

Bedi has now filed a complaint with the Oshiwara Police, and an investigation is currently underway. Speaking to the Times of India, he expressed his regret, believing the scam, due to a previous positive experience selling property to military personnel.

