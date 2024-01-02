As this year’s Koffee With Karan draws to a close, the question on the minds of all Koffee addicts is: Who will be Karan Johar’s guests on the grand finale? This writer has the answer. It is none other than Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Of course, they have done many interviews together. But this is the first time they are coming together after they officially called off their marriage.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to be the guests on Koffee With Karan grand finale episode

In fact, a source close to Karan Johar informed, “This is the first time a divorced ex-couple is coming together on Koffee With Karan. Neither Aamir nor Kiran was too keen on sitting on that controversial couch. They agreed mainly as Kiran has a directorial film coming up, Laapataa Ladies on March 1, which Aamir has produced. Having agreed to be on the couch, they have spoken on everything, including why they decided to divorce officially and why they continue to be friends.”

The grand finale of Koffee With Karan will be streaming on January 18. Aamir was on Koffee With Karan the last season, with Kareena Kapoor Khan where Aamir famously stated that anyone who graces the controversial couch, gets into trouble.

