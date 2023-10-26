The Railway Men is a show based on the deadly gas leak in the central Indian city of Bhopal.

The creative collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) marks a significant milestone in the realm of content, and The Railway Men is the first project from this dynamic partnership to stream on Netflix. The partnership aims to push the envelope of clutter-breaking entertainment by taking Indian stories to a global audience and this series will make its way to audiences worldwide on November 18.

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan starrer The Railway Men to premiere on Netflix on November 18

The four-episode series is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, one of YRF’s homegrown talents. Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the world’s worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity. It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

With a remarkable ensemble of actors, featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, Inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a show based on the deadly gas leak in the central Indian city of Bhopal. A cloud of toxic gas escaped from a pesticide plant, on the night of 2nd December 1984, in the city of Bhopal that injured and claimed thousands of lives. This is the untold story of the unsung heroes, who rose to the occasion that night to save the city and its people. This is the story of their courage, their sense of duty and their humanity.

The Railway Men arrives on Netflix on November 18.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.