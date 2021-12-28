comscore

Rajinikanth officially launches his foundation to help the students of marginalized communities

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South megastar Rajinikanth earlier announced a scheme in which he said that he'll help the students of marginalized communities to train them for the exams conducted by TNPSC. According to the scheme, 100 students will be funded under the Rajinikanth foundation.

A press announcement was made earlier this month on December 26 on its official website. The release read, "The Rajinikanth Foundation was started by the Superstar of Indian Cinema Padma Vibhushan Rajinikanth to use education of the poor and the downtrodden as a tool to create a society built on Empathetic Governance, Progressive Thinking, Leadership Excellence, Scientific Temper, Democratized Education and Sustainable Economic System. Though we have a Global vision, we want to limit our initial initiatives to Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in the film Annaatthe. Next, it is speculated that he'll be seen in the film Thalaivar 169  which will be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

ALSO READ:Koffee Shots With Karan: Dhanush reveals how he'd react if he woke up as father-in-law Rajinikanth one day

