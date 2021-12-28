The team of the Pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is all set to end the year with some massive and back-to-back exciting announcements. Starting Wednesday (December 28) till the end of the year, the makers will be making some exciting announcements. On December 31, the makers will be unveiling the first glimpse of the film.

The announcement saga will begin on Wednesday at 10:30 am with a special announcement video which will be followed by a double dhamaka on Thursday when the makers will share BTS stills and a special Insta filter. Finally, on the last day of 2021, the team will be sharing the first glimpse of the much-anticipated film.

Liger is being made on a grand scale and the makers have also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson for a special role. Vijay and Ananya recently shot with Mike Tyson in the USA.

Liger will also feature numerous foreign fighters. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. The film has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Liger is in the last leg of shooting and the makers will release it on August 25, 2022, worldwide.

