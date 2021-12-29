comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.12.2021 | 8:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame Sahdev Dirdo suffers head injury in road accident; Badshah says he is in touch with the family

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy who shot to fame after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ song went viral on the internet, met with a road accident on December 28. The police said that the boy was injured when the motorcycle skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh. The accident took place at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening in the Shabri Nagar area.

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo suffers head injury in road accident; Badshah says he is in touch with the family

Sukma Superintendent, Sunil Sharma reportedly said Dirdo wasn't wearing a helmet and fell and suffered a head injury whereas the person riding the bike suffered minor injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital in the district and then shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital.

Rapper Badshah, who had remixed the song and released it with Sahdev featuring in the music video, took to Twitter that he will help the family in every way. "In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

Sahdev Dirdo shot to fame with his classroom singing video on ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in his school uniform. It was reportedly shot in 2019 but went viral between 2020-2021. The remix was made and released in August 2021.

ALSO READ: 2 Years of Good Newwz: Here’s Why Badshah opted to not do the film

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajinikanth officially launches his…

Team of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

Cinema halls to shut down in Delhi amid…

Taxi Driver actor Lee Je Hoon and D.P. star…

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification