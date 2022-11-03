comscore

Raj Kundra reveals the reason behind wearing masks around paparazzi; says, “I am hurt by the media trial”

Bollywood News

In #AskRaj on social media, Raj Kundra responded to all questions including the charges he faced over producing porn films.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Raj Kundra, who has been in news for making bizarre appearances during events, has finally opened up about the reason behind using masks. Readers would be aware that Raj, who even attended the lavish B-town Diwali bashes, refused to reveal his face to the camera and has been sporting it for all events that he has been attending ever since he returned home after being out of police custody. In the recent #AskRaj session he conducted on social media, the businessman decided to go all candid while responding to the questions thrown towards him which also included allegations related to producing and distributing pornographic content.

The questions in the #AskRaj session ranged from his relationship with his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty to the marriage talks of his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. Besides that, fans also uninhibitedly asked about the allegations related to producing porn. But the frequent question that the businessman was asked about was over the masks that he has donned on every occasion. Responding to it, Raj said, “I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now!” He added, “I am Not wearing it for the public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law!”


When a fan requested him to show off his mask collection, Raj said, “The collection is growing too big for my cupboard. They come out when I do ;)”


On the other hand, one of the fans even questioned the porn allegations against Raj Kundra. Answering the fan's question, Raj maintained, “This will come out soon! #corruption #vendetta #rivalry many things #AskRaj one thing I can assure my well wishers is I have never participated in or produced anything PORNOGRAPHIC in my life.”


For the uninitiated, Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing porn films via a mobile app called 'HotShots', last year in July.

Also ReadKarva Chauth: From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Bollywood celebrates the festival with excitement

