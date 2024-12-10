Actor and producer Gehena Vashisht was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case. The interrogation lasted for more than six hours, during which Gehena disclosed crucial details about her interactions and the operations related to the case.

Raj Kundra Porn Case: Gehena Vashisht speaks on payments, Hotshots app, Viaan industries and more key details

This marks a significant development in the investigation as Raj Kundra himself has skipped ED summons on two occasions.

Hotshots App and Alleged Connections with Raj Kundra

One of the primary points of Gehena’s questioning revolved around the Hotshots app. Speaking to IANS after her interrogation, Gehena shared, “I have always maintained that I never interacted with Raj Kundra directly. Our interactions used to happen through Umesh Kamath. However, the premises we visited for meetings had ‘Viaan Industries’ written at the entrance. Also, we saw Raj Kundra’s family photo there. So, I am assuming that it’s Raj Kundra’s company. Otherwise, why would anyone else have Raj Kundra’s family photo in their premises?”

Hotshots, an app under scrutiny in the pornography case, was reportedly shut down in November 2020. Gehena stated that she met Raj Kundra for the first time in January 2021 to discuss two upcoming apps, Bollyfame and Jaldilife. “Raj was about to launch Bollyfame and Jaldilife, and our meeting was related to that. Shilpa Shetty was supposed to be the brand ambassador for it,” she added.

Details on Payments and Transactions

Gehena also revealed insights into her payment structure while working on films associated with the case. She disclosed, “I used to receive three lakhs for each movie. After completing each film, I would raise an invoice. The payments were made to my ICICI bank account in GBP (Great Britain Pounds), which I then converted into Indian currency.”

Recent Raids and Legal Proceedings

The ED’s questioning of Gehena comes days after raids were conducted at 15 properties linked to Raj Kundra and his associates in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. These searches are part of the ED's investigation into financial transactions related to the pornography case.

The case against Raj Kundra was first registered by the ED in May 2022. It involves allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content through digital platforms, raising serious questions about the financial operations connected to the apps.

