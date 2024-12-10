comscore
Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM for disrespecting artists: "Don't attend concerts if you…"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonu Nigam calls out Rajasthan CM for disrespecting artists: “Don’t attend concerts if you…”

Sonu Nigam lashes out at Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma for leaving a concert midway, calling it disrespectful to art and artists.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular singer Sonu Nigam recently took to social media to address a disheartening incident during a concert in Rajasthan. The event, Rising Rajasthan, witnessed the singer sharing a heartfelt plea directed at politicians, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, for their behavior during the show.

Sonu Nigam’s Video Criticizes Politicians

After the event, Sonu Nigam posted an Instagram video highlighting the issue. He criticized the Rajasthan CM and other politicians for leaving the concert midway, calling it disrespectful to artists and the goddess of knowledge and arts, Maa Saraswati.

In the video, Sonu said, “At the concert, many politicians, including CM sahab, the sports minister, and the youth minister, were present. During the show, I witnessed CM sahab and other people get up midway and leave. After them, other delegates also left. So, it is my humble request to politicians that if you won’t respect artists, then who will?”

Accompanying the video, the singer wrote in his caption, “A humble request to all the respected politicians of India, kindly don’t attend any performance of any artiste if you have to abruptly leave midway. This is disrespectful to art, artists, and Maa Saraswati.”

An Emotional Appeal to Respect Art

Sonu Nigam’s video didn’t just highlight the actions of the Rajasthan CM but also served as a broader appeal to all politicians. He continued in his message, saying, “Agar aapko uthne jana ho to aya mat karo ya show shuru hone se pehle chale jaya karo” (If you need to leave, don’t come, or leave before the show starts).

His words struck a chord with fans and art enthusiasts, many of whom expressed their agreement in the comments section.

Fans React to Sonu Nigam’s Stand

Fans poured in their support for the singer’s stance, applauding his polite yet firm tone. One user commented, “Very rightly said, sir. Arreee Sonu ji, aap phir se Jaipur aaye hain, ek choti mulaqat ki guzarish hai aapse.” Another added, “This was so very important to bring to light... Absolutely not right to do so.”

One fan lauded the singer’s courage, saying, “Taking a stand politely, humbly, and to the point. This, amongst the many other things, is why I love you!” Another wrote, “Very well said, sir. I always respect your honesty and courage. Thanks for bringing this to light.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

