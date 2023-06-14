Ever since its announcement, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's highly anticipated film The Vaccine War has been in the headlines constantly. Recently, Vivek announced a new addition to the star cast of the film. Adding to the stellar cast of Nana Patekar and Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen has now joined the ensemble. In a video shared by the filmmaker, he expressed his delight at meeting the enchanting actress during his recent trip to Calcutta and inviting her to be part of the prestigious star cast for The Vaccine War.

Raima Sen joins Nana Patekar and Sapthami Gowda in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next The Vaccine War

While keeping the film's details under wraps, the very title of the movie speaks volumes about its underlying theme. The Vaccine War alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines. The film aims to honour the dedication of the medical community and scientists who stood tall during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, while Covid 19 continues to cause issues for many countries, including China, the UK, and many others, even in 2023, the Indian vaccination has been so effective at shielding its users from Covid 19 despite having a population of 1.4 billion. The Vaccine War, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, will be released on Dussehra 2023. It will be releasing in 11 languages.

