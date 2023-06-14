Veteran singer Sharda Rajan, a known name in the 1960s’ and ‘70, passed away on June 14.

Renowned playback singer Sharda Ranjan bid a tearful goodbye to the world on Wednesday at the age of 89, following a long battle with cancer. The news of her demise was shared by her daughter, Sudha Madeira, who took to social media to express her grief.

Alongside a photograph, Sudha Madeira wrote a heartfelt message announcing the passing of her mother, Sharda Rajan. The post read, "With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 – 14.06.2023. Om Shanti."

Sharda Ranjan, known for her mesmerising voice and exceptional talent, had captivated audiences for decades with her soulful renditions. She contributed her melodious voice to numerous iconic songs in the Indian film industry. Her demise has left a void in the world of music that will be difficult to fill.

Fans and well-wishers expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of Sharda Ranjan's remarkable musical journey. The news of her passing spread swiftly, with tributes pouring in from across the industry and music lovers alike.

For the unversed, the veteran singer, a renowned name in the 1960s and 70s, left an indelible mark on the music industry. She was widely celebrated for her iconic songs, including ‘Titli Udi’ from the film Suraj, and her exceptional talent was acknowledged with a Filmfare Award for the mesmerising cabaret number ‘Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki’ from Jahan Pyar Miley.

