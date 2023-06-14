Anushka Sharma and Blackpink's Jennie Kim emerge as the most influential personalities at Cannes Film Festival, capturing global attention with their stunning fashion choices.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and South Korean pop star Jennie Kim from Blackpink have made waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, emerging as the most influential personalities, according to global brand tracking agencies Lefty and Karla Otto. The agencies analyzed the impact of brands and celebrities at the event, revealing that Jennie and Anushka garnered the most attention globally.

Jennie, adorned in Chanel, generated an impressive Earned Media Value (EMV) of 35.2 million dollars, cementing her position as a global pop star. Anushka Sharma, stunning in Prada, followed closely behind with a staggering EMV of 17.9 million dollars. These two influential figures surpassed other renowned celebrities at the festival.

Blackpink's Rose, who donned Saint Laurent, secured the third spot with an EMV of 17.1 million dollars. Blackpink's Lisa, wearing CELINE, trailed closely behind with an EMV of 14.7 million dollars, securing the fourth position. BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as 'V,' showcased his fashion prowess in CELINE as well, earning an EMV of 14.4 million dollars and claiming the fifth spot.

The report highlights the immense impact and global reach of these influential personalities, whose fashion choices and presence at the Cannes Film Festival captivated audiences worldwide. Anushka Sharma and Jennie Kim's appearances not only created a buzz among fans and fashion enthusiasts but also solidified their positions as trendsetters and influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Their stunning ensembles and significant EMV figures demonstrate their ability to make a lasting impression and captivate global attention, further enhancing their status as influential icons in the world of cinema and music.

