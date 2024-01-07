Akshay Kumar is expected to attend the batch between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas, which is expected to be followed by Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers.

With many Bollywood celebrities extending their support to sports, joining the league is Akshay Kumar. After investing in cricket, now the actor has showcased his interest in kabaddi. Although he has not announced any ownership of the team, he will be seen attending a pro kabaddi league match on January 7 which will be held at the NSCI Dome in South Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar is all set to make the NSCI Dome his cheering ground, as he throws his support behind the high-octane action of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 where Puneri Paltan will face Tamil Thalaivas in the first match followed by Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers. Akshay Kumar, who has often confessed about being a true sports enthusiast, recently showcased his volleyball skills in a match with the Bengal Warriors team, and the video went viral. Joining him on the celebrity sports bandwagon were the likes of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. If that wasn’t all, the actor also recently confessed about investing in sports and announced his association with a cricket league. Adding to it, we hear that the actor is also quite passionate about kabaddi and will be showering his love on the game on Sunday.

Besides, him, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire Bachchan family attended the match of their home team Jaipur Pink Panthers which was held on January 6.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Raniganj, is gearing up for the much-awaited action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where he will be joining hands with Tiger Shroff for the first time. The film is also expected to feature popular South star Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist and it is slated to release on April 10.

