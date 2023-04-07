Nimrat Kaur is on a roll with her back-to-back announcements. After giving great performances to audience and receiving critical acclaim with her versatility, the actress announces her next big project with none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Nimrat Kaur to star next in Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84!

She broke the big news on social media with a candid caption, "मुंबई सिर्फ़ सपनों का शहर नहीं है, यह वह शहर है जहाँ सपने साकार होते हैं…

To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is what this city has given to a small town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin!!!”

Earlier, it was announced that Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee have also been casted for the film.

As a happy coincidence, today also marks one year of Dasvi for which Amitabh Bachchan had sent his trademark handwritten note along with a bouquet of flowers appreciating the actress for her phenomenally nuanced performance in the film. This is going to be Nimrat's first collaboration with him.

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n and The Girl On The Train fame. Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

Nimrat’s highly anticipated social thriller Happy Teacher’s Day, directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production. Along with her, the film also features Radhika Madan. It is slated to release on Teacher's Day 2023.

