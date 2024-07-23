Khan has a case pending against Ahmad in Pakistan, while Ahmad has pursued legal action against Khan in Dubai and the United States, alleging defamation and contractual breaches.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been released on bail after being allegedly detained by the Dubai police on a criminal defamation complaint filed by his former manager, Salman Ahmad. The unexpected turn of events unfolded last week. According to Geo News, Khan was apprehended upon his arrival in Dubai from Lahore on July 13.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after Dubai detention in criminal defamation case; singer vehemently denies accusations: Reports

Following a formal complaint lodged by Ahmad’s legal team, the singer was taken into custody and interrogated at the Bur Police Station. While the exact details of the allegations remain undisclosed, it is understood that the case centres on claims of defamation made by Ahmad against Khan.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan vehemently denied the accusations in a video message shared on Instagram yesterday. Dismissing the rumours as "cheap" and unfounded, he assured his fans that everything was in order and that he was in Dubai to record new music. The singer expressed confidence in his eventual return to Pakistan, dismissing the speculations as the work of his enemies.

"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I came to Dubai to record my songs. Everything is fine....Mai yehi aap see guzaarish karunga ki ghatiya afwahon pe bilkul bhi kaan na dhare (I would like to request you not to pay heed to cheap rumors).Aesa kuchh nahin hai jaisa dushman soch rahe hai. Inshallah may jald hi apne vatan-e-azees mein vapas aaunga. (There is no truth in what the enemies are thinking...I will return to my beloved country soon)," he said in a video message on Instagram.

The legal battle between Khan and Ahmad is far from new. Both parties have a history of filing lawsuits against each other. Khan has a case pending against Ahmad in Pakistan, while Ahmad has pursued legal action against Khan in Dubai and the United States, alleging defamation and contractual breaches.

