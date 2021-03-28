Bollywood Hungama

Radhika Apte to star in spy entertainer Mrs. Undercover

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Radhika Apte who has created a niche for herself, is all set to play a spy and it looks like it is going to be a fun ride for the audiences.

Radhika Apte to star in spy entertainer Mrs. Undercover

Titled Mrs. Undercover, the teaser poster of the film, written and directed by debutant Anushree Mehta, was unveiled by the makers on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The poster indicates the interesting dichotomous combination of an Indian housewife holding a gun.

The film also stars internet sensation Sumeet Vyas, who is known for various successful digital shows and film Veere Di Wedding.

Says Director Anushree Mehta, “It is surreal to take this initial step and share the first look of our film with the world. We believe in giving quality content to the viewers and have tried very hard to achieve that with Mrs. Undercover. The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought process to make people excited. I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character.”

Radhika Apte to star in spy entertainer Mrs. Undercover

Talking about her character and the first look, the leading lady Radhika Apte says, “Anushree came to me with this film some time back and the novelty of the story had me excited. When I saw this first look, it was that same excitement I felt and it was not only as someone who is a part of the film but also as a member of the audience. I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster and I must say that we have captured it well. Now, I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours.”

Presented by B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Films & Knight Sky Movies, Mrs. Undercover is produced by Ishan Saksena, Abir Sengupta, Sunil Shah, and Varun Bajaj.

