Actress Radhika Apte had a travel experience no one would envy. She and her fellow passengers found themselves locked inside an airport aerobridge with no access to basic amenities like restrooms or water. Radhika took to Instagram to share her ordeal, highlighting the frustration and inconvenience faced by the passengers.

The Sacred Games actress’ flight, scheduled for an 8:30 AM departure, was already delayed. However, the airline's solution to the delay was bizarre - they herded all passengers into the aerobridge and locked them in! This meant the flight was delayed, and passengers, including those with small children and elderly individuals, were stuck in a confined space with no way out.

Radhika's Instagram post captures the passengers' plight. A video clip shows people crowded behind a locked glass door, some even pleading with the security personnel. Photos depict passengers, including the actress and her team, sitting on the floor amidst the chaos.

In her post, the Badlapur actress expresses her frustration, writing, “Apparently, their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.” She further describes her attempt to get information from the airline staff, who she found unhelpful and dismissive.

The ordeal wasn't over soon. According to Radhika, the airline informed passengers that they would be locked in until at least 12 PM, with no access to basic necessities like water or restrooms. Radhika ends her post sarcastically, thanking the airline for the "fun ride." Her post resonated with many, quickly going viral on social media. People expressed their outrage at the airline's negligence and lack of communication.

Speaking of the professional front, the 38-year-old actress was recently seen in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas. She played a cameo in the Hindi version of the bilingual film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

