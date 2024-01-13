Siddharth Anand's Fighter is undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films of 2024. While the teaser and the songs have introduced the audience to the spirit of Fighter, the makers are now gearing up for the release of its trailer which has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Giving a slight glimpse of India's Biggest Aerial Action entertainer, the makers have dropped an exhilarating creative announcing the trailer launch on January 15, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter trailer to release on January 15

The much-awaited trailer is surely going to boost the ever-rising enthusiasm for Fighter. Bringing a story that salutes the indomitable spirit of our IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation, the film is surely going to bring a power-packed action spectacle that is never been seen before on the big screen.

To boost the ever-rising excitement for the trailer, the makers dropped an immensely thrilling creative and announced the trailer launch scheduled to drop on 15th January. The makers further jotted down the caption, "Target is locked and loaded. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever ????????#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theatres on January 25, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

