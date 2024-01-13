comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 13.01.2024 | 1:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter trailer to release on January 15

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter trailer to release on January 15

en Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter trailer to release on January 15

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is slated to release on a day before Republic Day of 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films of 2024. While the teaser and the songs have introduced the audience to the spirit of Fighter, the makers are now gearing up for the release of its trailer which has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Giving a slight glimpse of India's Biggest Aerial Action entertainer, the makers have dropped an exhilarating creative announcing the trailer launch on January 15, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter trailer to release on January 15

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter trailer to release on January 15

The much-awaited trailer is surely going to boost the ever-rising enthusiasm for Fighter. Bringing a story that salutes the indomitable spirit of our IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation, the film is surely going to bring a power-packed action spectacle that is never been seen before on the big screen.

To boost the ever-rising excitement for the trailer, the makers dropped an immensely thrilling creative and announced the trailer launch scheduled to drop on 15th January. The makers further jotted down the caption, "Target is locked and loaded. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever ????????#FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theatres on January 25, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan fans opt a unique way to celebrate the Fighter actor’s birthday; plan food donation and tree plantation drives

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Court rejects Rakhi Sawant's…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik…

EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on Phir Aayi…

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son Agni Chopra scores…

Karishma Tanna ventures into business…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikramaditya Motwane…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification