The neo-noir thriller Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has garnered enthusiastic accolades from critics and audience alike. The film, helmed by renowned director Sriram Raghavan, opened in cinemas on Friday and is already creating waves for its captivating story and stellar performances.

Adding to the buzz, Atlee, director of the recent blockbuster Jawan, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his heartfelt appreciation for Merry Christmas. He declared it "my favourite narrative of recent times," praising its blend of "a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller."

Atlee showered praises on Sethupathi's performance, calling him "pure class" and highlighting his "wooowwww" climax performance. He further lauded Kaif's work and Raghavan's direction, concluding with "a pure classic written all over it."

The film also received glowing praise from Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's husband. He celebrated her performance on social media, stating "This one's truly your best work till date." He commended her for surrendering to Raghavan's storytelling and capturing the character's nuances. Vicky also complimented Sethupathi's "childlike innocence" and the film's thrilling ending. He encouraged everyone to experience "this thrilling fun ride in theatres."

Released in Tamil and Hindi, Merry Christmas is currently running in theatres.

