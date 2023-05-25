Raaj Shaandilyaa and his production banner Thinkink Picturez have unveiled a lineup of 7 Films spanning comedy, romance, and drama.

Raaj Shaandilyaa along with his partner Vimal Lahoti thrives to give great cinema and these movies will be across genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent and music with various actors and production scale along with explicit writing making sure to entertain the audience. Thinkink Picturez is a whole solely content-driven studio where They believe in working and making their script unique and entertaining. They are always burgeoning for great content and thrive to deliver a storyline that is always right off the bat.

The slate of the 7 films is as follows-

Ramlali - Directed by the National Award-winner Omung Kumar. He has given us hits in the past like Mary Kom and Sarabjit.

Googly - Directed by Sanjay Gadhavi. He is the director of the blockbuster franchise of Dhoom 1 and Dhoom 2.

Arabi Kalyanam - Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. He has directed movies in the past like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Chemical India - Directed by Jai Basantu Singh. He was nominated for the Filmfare in the category of best debut director for his first movie Janhit Mein Jaari which was critically acclaimed and produced by Thinkink Picturez.

Kanya Kumar - Directed by Rajeev Dhingra. He has got the Punjab Filmfare award for best debut director for the movie Love Punjab.

Ladkiwale Ladkewale - Directed By Rohit Nayyar, who is making his debut as a director.

Quack Shambhu - Directed by Anindya Bikash Datta who is also a debutant director.

On asking the Producers about such a humongous slate release they said “We are so escalated to announce this slate, Our team of writers and creatives have been working to turn this around. We will try our best to keep the audience entertained with loads of emotions and even loads of laughter and Definitely we are trying to say something meaningful by the end of our films that’s at least what we thrive for. We want the families to go/sit together and watch our films”.

