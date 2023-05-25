As many as 120 celebrities will be attending this year's IIFA Awards at the Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2023 kicks off with press conference by Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan among others

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards got underway today with a press conference attended by hosts Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur.

Joining them were PNC Menon, Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, Hans Fraikin - Film and Television Commissioner and Sandeep Walia, among other dignitaries for the highly anticipated event that promises to be a mélange of glitz and glamour. Sobha Realty would be presenting the star-studded IIFA Weekend as Title Sponsor of the SOBHA IIFA Weekend, SOBHA IIFA Rocks 2023 and Co-Presenter of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The celebrations are co-powered by KUBER Group.

Host of Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2023, Farah Khan said, “IIFA is a real example of a worldwide phenomenon that not only recognises and honours the excellence of Indian cinema on a global scale but also offers the entire film industry a terrific opportunity. Personally, I am overjoyed to host IIFA Rocks once again.”

Co-host Rajkummar Rao said, “I think that I am IIFA's biggest fan. Together with Farah Khan, I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to co-host IIFA Rocks. The prospect of having fun and making memories excites me. It's going to be a blast.”

The grand finale of Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, co-host of Nexa IIFA Awards, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I am thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”

Vicky Kaushal shared, “My journey with IIFA has been tremendously exciting over the years and I can't wait to be on stage and co-host IIFA Awards 2023 with my buddy Abhishek Bachchan!”

One of the highlights of the Sobha IIFA weekend is a set of masterclasses designed for film buffs, aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts. The masterclass series features, ‘Director’s Cut’ with Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar along with a session by celebrity hair and makeup artist Nabila.

This year’s edition will be graced by as many as 120 celebrities while the audience count is around 25,000.

