Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha was supposed to begin in the last week of April in Uttar Pradesh. It got cancelled amidst the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The shoot was scheduled to take place in small towns of Uttar Pradesh; however, owing to the ongoing crisis, the UP Government has mandate strict guidelines.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, the writer of the film, has now confirmed that the shoot won't be able to take place in Uttar Pradesh with the new guidelines its state government has mandated. Speaking to a daily, Raaj said that they cannot shoot in Uttar Pradesh as the state witnessed a spike in cases, and things may be improving now, but they cannot venture into the state until further notice.

The team has now decided to take the film to Chanderi and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh instead. Raaj said that the film is about a small-town story, so these places will serve as an ideal location for them and they are tweaking the story to suit the new locality.

In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha will play the role of a condom manufacturing company's executive. It will be her second project with Raaj Shaandilyaa after Ayushmann Khurana starrer Dream Girl (2019).

