For all those who raved over Adarsh Gourav’s exceptional globally-applauded performance in The White Tiger, the question, ‘What next for the young actor’ has been answered. Gourav has been roped in to play one of the leads in Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial venture. But the actor is not allowed to speak about the project as yet.

An informed source reveals, “Gourav has been getting a lot of offers from mainstream Hindi film producers who were all along ignoring him until the West recognized his talent. After The White Tiger, Bollywood wants Gourav. But most of the roles that he’s getting are negative and he doesn’t want to be typecast in any particular shade.”

Sources say Zoya’s film offers Gourav a chance to expand his performing skills. “It’s a role as dynamic as Siddharth Chaturvedi in Zoya’s Gully Boy,” says the source.

