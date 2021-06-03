Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.06.2021 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger stars in Zoya Akhtar’s next

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

For all those who raved over Adarsh Gourav’s exceptional globally-applauded performance in The White Tiger, the question, ‘What next for the young actor’ has been answered. Gourav has been roped in to play one of the leads in Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial venture. But the actor is not allowed to speak about the project as yet.

An informed source reveals, “Gourav has been getting a lot of offers from mainstream Hindi film producers who were all along ignoring him until the West recognized his talent. After The White Tiger, Bollywood wants Gourav. But most of the roles that he’s getting are negative and he doesn’t want to be typecast in any particular shade.”

Sources say Zoya’s film offers Gourav a chance to expand his performing skills. “It’s a role as dynamic as Siddharth Chaturvedi in Zoya’s Gully Boy,” says the source.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav to star in Zoya Akhtar’s next production

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and…

Anupam Kher bags best actor award at New…

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first ever film…

SCOOP: Rs. 15 crores is what Rajkummar Rao…

After announcing Oscar 2021 nominations,…

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra’s The White…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification