Tahir Raj Bhasin will finally be able to meet his parents after over a year and he can’t wait to travel to Delhi to meet them. Tahir was working all through the pandemic as he announced three projects. He will be seen in Looop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu, Bulbul Tarang opposite Sonakshi Sinha, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, in which he has been paired opposite Shweta Tripathi. Given he was on sets, Tahir didn’t want to risk it for his parents and stayed away from home with a heavy heart.

“The past year has been a very difficult trade-off between working on film sets in Mumbai and restricting one's travel to spend time at home. The thought of endangering friends and family has been a constant constraint. This week I will go home to Delhi, after over a year, to meet with my parents. It will be an emotional reunion, something I’m looking forward to,” says Tahir.

Tahir’s parents are double-vaccinated now and he too took the jab in Manali a few days back. With the risk from the virus relatively low now, Tahir can’t wait to meet his parents.

He says, “It has been way too long and I immensely look forward to some downtime, long chats, and home-cooked food. The kind of months we have lived through has made me value them even more, miss them dearly and care about their health and safety more than ever before. I want to switch off my phone and just be with them. As a family, we share everything, even the tiniest details about each other, with each other. So, we have a lot to catch up on.”

Tahir will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer 83, directed by Kabir Khan, in which he plays the role of the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.