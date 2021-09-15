Ever since its inception, Zee TV’s fiction show – Qurbaan Hua has been successful in entertaining the masses through its unique love story of two starkly different personalities - Chahat (Pratibha Ranta) and Neel (Rajveer Singh). From entertaining the viewers with their khatti-meethi nok-jhok to taking the audience on a rollercoaster rides through various intriguing twists and turns, the show has definitely struck a chord with the audience and kept them hooked all while long. Having intrigued and entertained viewers for nearly one-and-a-half-year the show is now all set to bid adieu to its ardent fans on September 17 after completing an immensely successful season. Culminating on a rather grand note, the show ends at the peak of its popularity where the much-anticipated reunion of Chahat and Neel finally takes place.

Gratified with the response towards her character, Pratibha Ranta who played the role of Chahat said, "I am so thankful for the tremendous love and support that I have received from my fans. Qurbaan Hua marked my debut in this industry and hence it will always hold a very special place in my heart. I feel as though Chahat has given me a new identity and I will forever cherish the love that I have received from playing this role. In fact, the incredible journey of being an actor was brought out to me by playing this wonderful character. I believe I have learned a lot via this show and the challenges it posed to me, I am now ready to explore and experience much more than I was at the beginning. I am so grateful to all the fans of the show who made me who I am today and I would also like to thank my wonderful co-stars and crew who made Chahat such an amazing character. It’s been a great journey and I’m grateful to have been a part of such an amazing show."

Overwhelmed at the love and response towards Neel, Rajveer Singh shared, "I began my journey with Qurbaan Hua much later than the others but fortunately have had nothing but a great experience with the entire team. I believe it takes time for your performance to be noticed when you get replaced, but the viewers of our show have been extremely supportive and welcomed me as warmly as my team into the character of Neel. Honestly, essaying Neel's character has just become a part of my life for so long, that now I am going to miss this show terribly! The experience of shooting this show has been nothing less than incredible and I am really thankful to all my co-stars and our crew for making this journey such a memorable one. They welcomed me in this show and leaving them almost feels like leaving a family behind. I just want to thank all the people involved with this show and more importantly, to all our fans for being our pillar of support and strength. Love you all."

