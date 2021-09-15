South Korean pop-group SHINee’s Minho is all set to star in another upcoming drama.The broadcasting industry on September 15 shared the news of Minho to be appearing in in the Kakao TV original drama Goosebumps. Responding to the same, his agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the news to be true.

According to Soompi, Goosebumps will have eight episodes. The drama depicts horror stories in the background of typical everyday life. It is the first new media content introduced by director Jung Bum Shik who opened a new chapter in Korean horror through Gidam and Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. Previously, Choi Ji Woo was confirmed to also star in the series, but she will be appearing in a different episode.

Minho will be playing the role of a pure young man who is full of curiosity named Hoon. He will portray Hoon as he excitedly falls in love and gets caught up in unexpected events after receiving a mysterious letter.

Choi completed his military service last year in November and earlier this year, Minho resumed activities as part of SHINee. He also ramped up participation in various shows including a special appearance in web series ‘Lovestruck in the City’ and main role in reality show ‘Law of the Jungle – Pioneers’.

Minho is currently waiting for the premiere of Yumi’s Cells, co-starring Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun. The first episode of the drama is scheduled to air on September 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki. However, Goosebumps is set to premiere in the second half of this year.

