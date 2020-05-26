Bollywood Hungama

From providing essential supplies to healthcare kits, here’s how Amitabh Bachchan has been helping people during lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Apart from being at the forefront of public awareness for Doctors, Essential workers and the Centre and State Governments for India, superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan has instructed his office to undertake and commence activities on his behalf to help the underprivileged at this difficult time. Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd, Mr Rajesh Yadav is spearheading commendable work for the needy on behalf of Mr Bachchan.

Noble philanthropy by Amitabh Bachchan during this lockdown

He with the help of Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust started with the distribution of 4500 packets of cooked food on a daily basis since 28th March 2020 to till date on the various locations in Mumbai as stated hereunder -
Haji Ali dargah
Kolsa bunder/reti bunder
Arab Galli
Antop hill
Garib Nawaz Nagar
Babulnath Mandir
Worli lotus
Mahim dargah
Dharavi
Sion 90 feet road
Nargis Dutt Nagar Bandra
Nehru Nagar Juhu etc

He along with the help of Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust also distributed about 10,000 ration packets of dry ration to 10,000 families which would suffice each family ration requirement for a month. These recipients are only the poor and needy people.

Further, he and his team are now distributing 2000 dry food packets, 2000 water bottles and around 1200 slippers daily from 9th May 2020 to migrant workers who are leaving Mumbai for their native place.

Mr Rajesh Yadav also came with the idea of sending migrant workers by buses to Uttar Pradesh so with a lot of efforts they are finally sending more than 10 buses to UP this Thursday which would be flagged from Haji Ali.

Partnering with various agencies and local authorities, Mr Bachchan's office has distributed countless numbers of masks and sanitizers and also donated about more than 20000 PPE kits to hospitals, Police stations, BMC Offices and funeral places.

