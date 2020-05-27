Bollywood Hungama

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father passes away from Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty lost his father Prabodh Chakraborty on May 24 after his two year battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. His father was in the hospital for the past three months.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty's father passes away from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease

Pritam, his mother and sister were there with him until his last breath. His last rites were performed in Amboli, Mumbai. Amid the lockdown, the religious formalities were performed in the presence of immediate family members.

On the work front, Pritam Chakraborty's next work includes Kabir Khan's 83, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

