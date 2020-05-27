Music composer Pritam Chakraborty lost his father Prabodh Chakraborty on May 24 after his two year battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. His father was in the hospital for the past three months.

Pritam, his mother and sister were there with him until his last breath. His last rites were performed in Amboli, Mumbai. Amid the lockdown, the religious formalities were performed in the presence of immediate family members.

On the work front, Pritam Chakraborty's next work includes Kabir Khan's 83, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

