While Vivek Agnihotri confirmed the details on social media. Anees Bazmee asserted that Poddar did not suffer from any health issues.

Popular production designer Rajat Poddar, who has worked on films like Life In A Metro, Kites, Gunday, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dream Girl, War, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Dream Girl 2, The Railway Men, Fighter, and several others, passed away, according to recent reports. While the popular art and production designer is working on many of the forthcoming big budget entertainers, he was expected to have been in London when he suffered a cardiac arrest. However, further details on his sudden demise are yet to be revealed.

Production Designer Rajat Poddar passes away due to cardiac arrest in London

Directors like Anees Bazmee and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have confirmed his demise. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee revealed in a recent report that he was closely working with Rajat Poddar on his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 3. In fact, he expressed shock over his sudden demise in a news report stating that he spoke to Rajat, just a day ago, on Friday evening. He went on to add that he was in London and during their phone conversation they also discussed about the recently released teaser of the Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri starrer wherein he asserted that Poddar was all praises for it.

Meanwhile, director Vivek Agnihotri also stated that he was working with Rajat Poddar for his upcoming film The Delhi Files. Taking to the social media platform X, he shared a note confirming the details of Rajat’s demise and also expressed his grief over the news. Stating that he shared a close camaraderie with Poddar, Vivek wrote, “My friend, brother and one of the best & the biggest production designer Rajat Poddar is no more with us. An absolutely healthy, always-happy, no stress guy Rajat had a cardiac arrest at night in London. I don’t know how can I ever make #TheDelhiFiles without you? Om Shanti Rajat?”.

My friend, brother and one of the best & the biggest production designer Rajat Poddar is no more with us. An absolutely healthy, always-happy, no stress guy Rajat had a cardiac arrest at night in London. I don’t know how can I ever make #TheDelhiFiles without you?

ॐ शांति… pic.twitter.com/qWV5aQU0Lk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 28, 2024



We at Bollywood Hungama also express our heartfelt condolences to Rajat Poddar’s family.

