While the film was supposed to release only in certain parts of the country, sources claim that it looks unlikely that the film will manage to release at all.

Followed by the global love and acclaim being showered upon the Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt, reports suggested that the film will release in India, albeit in certain parts. However, considering the current situation due to the uproar caused by certain groups, the release too seems unlikely, It seems that the release of a Pakistani film has not gone down well with certain people, who have now taken objection to the release of the action entertainer.

As per an ANI report, the group is upset about releasing a Pakistani film in India when the country has banned Indian releases since 2019. “We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India,” Amey Khopkar, President of MNS Wing was quoted saying. He also went on to assert, “This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation.” He reasoned this insistence stating that it is a way of showcasing respect to the sacrifice made by soldiers. “Our soldiers are dying… Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don’t we have enough talent? This should be taken as a threat.. How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?” he questioned.

For the unversed, ever since the Uri attacks in 2016, Pakistani actors and artists were banned from being a part of Indian projects. However, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have already made their Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat (2014) and Raees (2017) respectively.

Coming to their film The Legend of Maula Jatt, the film is expected to be a reboot of the 1979 Pakistani film Maula Jatt and revolves around the age-old rivalry between a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and his arch nemesis and the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbas. The film hit the cinemas in Pakistan on October 13, 2022.

