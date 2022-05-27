comscore

Producers reveal Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kabir Singh 2 in the pipeline

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Currently, the box office favourite for the audience remains to be the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film is setting new records post the pandemic lull that the industry is trying to recoup from. Considering all these factors, this franchise has become quite special to the producers too. In a recent conversation with the website Pinkvilla, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani spoke about considering Bhool Bhulaiyaa and yet another film Kabir Singh as a franchise.

Speaking about the same, Bhushan Kumar revealed his desire to spin Kabir Singh into a franchise. Producer Murad Khetani mentioned that it is a popular character too. Agreeing to the same, the owner of T-Series said, “It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Interestingly, the Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani film in itself is a remake of the popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey.

On the other hand, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiny Ahuja film that released in 2007, albeit with a different storyline and characters. Confirming about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, they were quoted adding, “There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time.”

Furthermore, Bhushan Kumar also spoke about his wish to add another film to the Aashiqui franchise. Aashiqui featuring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal was a massive success owing to its music. 13 years later after the original franchise, Aashiqui 2 released with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads, and this film too went on to succeed at the box office. It seems that the producer is planning on recreating the same success with Aashiqui 3.

However, these franchise films are currently in talks and further details on the same are yet to be locked. But we can’t wait to see how these films will look like!

Also ReadEXCLUSIVE: “We could only release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 because of Murad Khetani,” Bhushan Kumar on challenges of shooting the horror comedy

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review

