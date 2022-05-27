The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad was released last Friday, May 20. Despite the limited buzz and strong competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it was expected that the actioner would take a respectable opening at the box office. However, its day 1 collections were a mere Rs. 50 lakhs. It showed no growth on the weekdays, and it crashed in the weekdays. The first week's collections will be in the range of Rs. 2.15 crores.

After a DISASTROUS Week 1, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad discontinued from nearly all cinemas; NO shows in Mumbai

Dhaakad has today entered its second week. As expected, the screen count has reduced to a shocking low. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhaakad was released on May 20 with around 2100 screens. By Sunday, May 22, around 300 screens discontinued it, especially the single screens. The screen count was reduced even more from Monday onwards. By Thursday, it was out of many cinemas as Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick had an early release on May 26.”

The source continued, “In Week 2, Dhaakad is playing in only 25 cinemas in India. In other words, it has been removed from nearly 98.80% of theatres that were playing the film in Week 1. Delhi is the biggest city that is still playing Dhaakad, in four theatres. In Mumbai, it’s not playing in a single cinema hall.”

An industry expert commented, “Mostly, when a film fails miserably, it still finds some shows, especially in the multiplexes in the bigger cities, in Week 2. In the case of Dhaakad, the footfalls were just not there even in the first weekend. Hence, multiplexes decided to wash their hands off it from the second Friday, or rather from first Thursday, after the release of Top Gun: Maverick. Also, there are too many hit films running successfully like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Saunkan Saunkne, Dharmaveer etc. Apart from Top Gun: Maverick, Anek, Dehati Disco, Sarsenapati Hambirrao etc have also been released today. Hence, exhibitors preferred playing these movies over a film like Dhaakad as they know that the Kangana Ranaut-starrer will not find any audience in Week 2.”

Also Read: After Dhaakad’s MEGA debacle, Kangana Ranaut starrer finds NO takers on OTT and satellite

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.