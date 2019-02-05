Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.02.2019 | 4:38 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day release goes to Netflix

BySubhash K. Jha

The bad news is that Priyanka Chopra’s next release Isn’t It Romantic is not getting a theatrical release in India. So Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which releases on February 14 need not feel threatened. The good news is that the film can be seen on Netflix from February 14, though there isn’t much of Priyanka in the film.

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day release goes to Netflix
According to sources, the entire film is a made-to-order vehicle for American comedienne Rebel Wilson while the other cast members play supporting roles. Priyanka plays a “yoga guru”, whatever that means. Again in her previous Hollywood release A Kid Like Jake she had at best, a supporting role.

One of her prominent Bollywood directors wonders why Priyanka is investing her talent in such inconsequential roles in Hollywood. “She played the lead in all her Bollywood films from the beginning of her career. In Hollywood she seems happy being a side actress.”

Provoked by a lack of meaty opportunities in the West, Priyanka has decided to turn producer with a bio-pic on Acharya Rajneesh’s right-hand woman Ma Sheela.

