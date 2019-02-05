Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor back again! Details inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone despite their past relationship share a good rapport with each other today and are still one of the loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. The pair has been seen before in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. Their chemistry is just so beautiful that the two make it look beautifully effortless. How can we ever forget their heart-breaking portrayal in ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’! However, the two have decided to come back for a project and it is not a film.

As much as we’re disappointed, we’re just glad we will get to see them back again! Apparently, according to the sources, the former couple will be shooting for a brand. There are no details as to what brand they will advertise, but one thing we know is that it is going to be big! They will start shooting for the ad today and we just can’t wait to find out what brand they will be endorsing. There are also speculations about the two starring in Luv Ranjan’s next that will go on floors this year. The movie will also have Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role and is said to be a 2020 Christmas release.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon start shooting for Chhapaak – a biopic based on the acid attack survivor, Laxmi. While RK is still shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

