Last Updated 03.10.2019 | 5:19 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra says all is well with Salman Khan…but is it?

BySubhash K. Jha

It is very unlikely that Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra will ever be seen in a film together. In fact one hears Salman has already ‘recommended’ (read: locked in) Katrina Kaif for his new Eid 2020 release to be directed by Prabhu Dheva.

A source says, “Bhai plays a cop again in the Eid 2020 release. This would be two back-to-back releases Dabangg 3 followed by the Eid release, where Salman plays a cop. To avoid a sense of sameness his team members suggested Priyanka Chopra since she has no films on hand after The Sky Is Pink releases in October.”

Apparently Salman’s reply was a vehement no. “At such a short notice the choice was between Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif. With Jacqueline, Salman is already doing Kick 2. He might as well give Katrina the Eid gift,” says the source.

Salman and Katrina have scored three Eid hits Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Also Read: Salman Khan TAUNTS Priyanka Chopra for dumping Bharat for Nick Jonas, wants Katrina Kaif to win National award

