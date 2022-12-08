Priyanka Chopra, who was most recently in India, has revealed that she has only been paid equal to her male co-star once in her long 20-year career

Priyanka Chopra, who was most recently in India, has revealed that she has only been paid equal to her male co-star once in her long 20-year career. The actress was speaking at the BBC’s 100 Women that for her upcoming series Citadel for Prime Video, it was the first time she was equally paid to her male co-stars.

Priyanka Chopra reveals she has only once received equal pay during Citadel in her 20-year career: “I got paid 10 percent of male co-star salaries’

“I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood,” Chopra Jonas said, as reported by The Independent. “I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor. [The pay gap] is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I’m sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood.”

“My generation of female actors have definitely asked [for equal pay],” she added. “We’ve asked, but we’ve not got it.” She also spoke about sexism on sets. “I thought it was absolutely ok to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his own time, and decided whenever he wanted to show up on set is when we would shoot,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and It's All Coming Back To Me with Celine Dion. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ Prime Video series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

