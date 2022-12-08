After the World premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’, is set to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film has been selected as the opening film in the Kaleidoscope section of the festival. The screenings are on the 10th and 13th of December 2022.

Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato to premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala in India

Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil Sharma, as a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who starts to work to support his income. It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people that are hidden in plain sight. The film is life-like - bitter-sweet.

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala takes place from December 9th to 16th at Trivandrum, Kerala.

