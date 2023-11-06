Priyanka Chopra reflects on how losing her father altered her perspective on life; says, “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten”

Priyanka Chopra, the versatile Indian actress who has transcended borders to become an international sensation, shared poignant insights into her life journey, particularly the profound impact of losing her father Ashok Chopra who passed away in 2013 after battling cancer. in a recent conversation. The actress fondly remembered her close relationship with her parents, particularly her father.

In the candid discussion with Tiffany Reid for the Marshalls Good Stuff Social event, Priyanka Chopra recounted the transformation that unfolded in her life following the loss of her father. She shared, “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s.” She also mentioned how her professional commitments often led her to miss important family occasions, including Diwali, due to her work-related travels to Europe. “They don’t have Diwali here so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did,” she acknowledged.

However, it was her father's passing that brought the significance of these moments into sharp focus. Priyanka Chopra explained how her perspective on life shifted after his death, as she no longer had the opportunity to spend another Diwali with him. Recalling the period when her father fell ill, she remarked, “It was a really big thing. I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realized that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground,” the actress candidly shared.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers' Citadel. It premiered on Prime Video on April 28, 2023 and is also renewed for part 2. The actress was seen alongside Richard Madden in the series. Citadel is a web series created by The Russo Brothers. It features Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Apart from Citadel, PeeCee was also seen in Love Again. Priyanka Chopra had also announced her next film titled Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

