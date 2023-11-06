A widely circulated video that seemingly portrayed Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator has been exposed as an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake, raising concerns about the prevalence of deceptive content on social media platforms. While the video appeared highly convincing to the average social media user, close scrutiny reveals telltale signs of manipulation.

Rashmika Mandanna’s viral elevator video exposed as AI-generated deepfake

This deepfake video has garnered millions of views. Abhishek Kumar, an Indian journalist, undertook the task of tracing the video's origins and, in response to the incident, called for the establishment of new legal and regulatory frameworks to address the dissemination of fake content on the internet. The video in question was originally posted on Instagram on October 8 and featured a woman named Zara Patel. There is currently no evidence linking Patel to the creation of the deepfake video. It remains unclear who crafted the deceptive version or what their motivations were. Nevertheless, this incident underscored a growing trend of fake videos featuring celebrities from various industries, perpetuating false narratives and potentially causing harm.

There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel. This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

The original video is of Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl with 415K followers on Instagram. She uploaded this video on Instagram on 9 October. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/MJwx8OldJU — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023



A visual comparison between the real and deepfake versions of the video revealed a critical difference. Initially, Patel's face was prominently featured in both renditions. However, approximately one second into the video, the face undergoes a dramatic transformation, morphing into the visage of Rashmika Mandanna, was unsuspectingly featured in the AI-generated deepfake, adding weight to concerns about the exploitation of her likeness for deceptive purposes.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in navigating the digital landscape, with deepfake technology posing significant challenges to the preservation of truth and authenticity in the media and online platforms.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna looks like a real-life barbie doll in sparkling golden dress

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.