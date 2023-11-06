The last few days saw speculations and anticipation on social media about the plans of Siddharth Anand to launch the teaser of his Republic Day 2024 release, Fighter. And much like the speculations, Team Fighter was indeed planning to launch a short teaser featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Diwali and attach it to the prints of Tiger 3. "It was a great opportunity to reach out to the audience as Tiger 3 is a potential big money spinner," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

SCOOP: The REAL REASON why NO FIGHTER teaser with Tiger 3 – It has a connection to War 2

However, when Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan informed about the latter's cameo in Tiger 3, Siddharth decided to space out all the announcements. "Hrithik in Tiger 3 is a spiritual announcement of War 2. The appearance of Hrithik as Agent Kabir in this Salman Khan film is sure to be the talk of the town and a viral internet moment. Sid knows that Kabir is an iconic character and didn't want to introduce Patty to the audience in the midst of Kabir Mania," the source told us further, quick to inform that Hrithik's appearance is a build-up to the next YRF Spy Universe Film, War 2.

The teaser of Fighter will now be out 2 weeks after the release of Tiger 3 by the end of November. The teaser is expected to enhance the fire quotient on social media with breath-taking chemistry between the two leading actors - Hrithik and Deepika. The Siddharth Anand film is set to release on January 25, 2024.

The Fighter teaser will take the audience on a one-of-its-kind ride as the aerial action thriller is set to impress one and all with spectacular action set pieces and ample patriotism.

