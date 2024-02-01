comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.02.2024 | 2:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas SUE LA mansion seller after mold infestation renders $20 million home “Unlivable”: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas SUE LA mansion seller after mold infestation renders $20 million home “Unlivable”: Report

en Bollywood News Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas SUE LA mansion seller after mold infestation renders $20 million home “Unlivable”: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas purchased their dream Los Angeles mansion in 2019 for $20 million. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly been forced to move out of their luxurious Los Angeles mansion after discovering extensive water damage and mold infestation that rendered the property "virtually unlivable," according to a Page Six report. The couple is now locked in a legal battle with the sellers of the $20 million mansion, accusing them of failing to disclose these issues before the sale.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas SUE LA mansion seller after mold infestation renders $20 million home “Unlivable": Report

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas SUE LA mansion seller after mold infestation renders $20 million home “Unlivable”: Report

The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom estate, boasting a temperature-controlled wine cellar, chef's kitchen, home theater, bowling alley, spa, and more, was purchased by the couple in 2019. However, their dream home quickly turned into a nightmare due to water damage and subsequent mold growth.

As per a lawsuit filed in May 2023, problems with the pool and spa began soon after the purchase. Faulty waterproofing allegedly led to "mold contamination and related issues," posing a potential health hazard for the occupants. The complaint further mentions a separate water leak in the barbecue area.

Chopra and Jonas are seeking "consequential damages" from the sellers, covering the cost of repairs, estimated to be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million (approximately Rs 13 to 20 crores), as well as compensation for the inconvenience and loss of use of the property.

While their home undergoes repairs, Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Malti Marie have temporarily relocated to another residence. Despite their work commitments requiring frequent travel, Los Angeles remains their primary base.

On the professional front, Nick recently performed in India with the Jonas Brothers for the first time. He also collaborated with King on the song ‘Maan Meri Jaan.’ Priyanka, on the other hand, hasn't appeared in a Hindi film since 2019 but has upcoming Hollywood projects like Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Although announced for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the film's production hasn't commenced yet.

Also Read: Mannara Chopra opens up about the support she received from her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Bigg Boss 17; reveals they wanted to send her ‘cash’ as a gift

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces…

Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap and Harleen…

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to be…

Sonu Sood gets conferred with 'Champions of…

Farhan Akhtar – Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel…

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films signs Mohit Suri…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification