Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly been forced to move out of their luxurious Los Angeles mansion after discovering extensive water damage and mold infestation that rendered the property "virtually unlivable," according to a Page Six report. The couple is now locked in a legal battle with the sellers of the $20 million mansion, accusing them of failing to disclose these issues before the sale.

The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom estate, boasting a temperature-controlled wine cellar, chef's kitchen, home theater, bowling alley, spa, and more, was purchased by the couple in 2019. However, their dream home quickly turned into a nightmare due to water damage and subsequent mold growth.

As per a lawsuit filed in May 2023, problems with the pool and spa began soon after the purchase. Faulty waterproofing allegedly led to "mold contamination and related issues," posing a potential health hazard for the occupants. The complaint further mentions a separate water leak in the barbecue area.

Chopra and Jonas are seeking "consequential damages" from the sellers, covering the cost of repairs, estimated to be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million (approximately Rs 13 to 20 crores), as well as compensation for the inconvenience and loss of use of the property.

While their home undergoes repairs, Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Malti Marie have temporarily relocated to another residence. Despite their work commitments requiring frequent travel, Los Angeles remains their primary base.

On the professional front, Nick recently performed in India with the Jonas Brothers for the first time. He also collaborated with King on the song ‘Maan Meri Jaan.’ Priyanka, on the other hand, hasn't appeared in a Hindi film since 2019 but has upcoming Hollywood projects like Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Although announced for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the film's production hasn't commenced yet.

