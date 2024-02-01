Action movie fans, rejoice! The shooting of the highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has officially concluded in Jordan. The news comes after the actors gave audiences a taste of the film's high-octane action with the recent release of an intense teaser.

The film's team, including Kumar, Shroff, and the entire cast, spent a significant amount of time filming in Jordan, capturing the picturesque landscapes for their action-packed sequences. The film's producer, Jackky Bhagnani (Pooja Entertainment), ensured production ran smoothly and delivered the thrilling content fans are eagerly waiting for.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises more than just adrenaline-pumping action. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Ali Abbas Zafar had said, “Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024.”

Shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is mounted on a grand scale. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff playing agents, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

